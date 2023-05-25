It's no secret that some of Australia's top jazz musicians have made the Blue Mountains their home - a great environment to both compose and often play music. Gary Daley is one such musician who has been a stalwart of the Mountains music scene, across a number of genres.
Together with other local musicians such as Lloyd Swanton, Daley is heading for the Orange Winter Jazz Festival on the June long weekend with his all star group, Bungarribee.
On the way he will take the opportunity to play a special show, a double bill with Bungarribee and Sydney based band Underwards in the ballroom of the Hydro Majestic on Friday, June 9.
Bungarribee is led by Daley, a highly respected pianist, accordionist and composer, and features several of Australia's pre-eminent contemporary musicians - each having made significant contributions in jazz, classical and world music.
Bungarribee embark on a creative journey which unfolds via deep communication and improvisation. Performing original compositions along with fresh improvisations on music by iconic composers such as Bartok, Ligeti and Bach filtered through diverse traditions such as jazz, folk, improvisation and classical.
Daley is joined by long time artistic partners, Paul Cutlan (woodwinds) and Ollie Miller (cello and electronics), along with special guest drummer Chloe Kim.
Bungarribee have been playing their unique blend of music together for around a decade now, and their stunning new album, Hunger, will be released on June 1 to coincide with the tour. It will available to purchase as a CD and through Bandcamp and iTunes.
Underwards, led by award-winning trumpeter and composer Ellen Kirkwood, will be dropping in as a special guest.
In the Hydro ballroom on Friday, June 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets $44.50 at events.humanitix.com.
