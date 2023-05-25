Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Andrea Lam plays music of Australia's Matthew Hindson

Updated May 26 2023 - 10:10am, first published May 25 2023 - 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During the long lockdowns of 2021, one of Australia's most acclaimed composers, Professor Matthew Hindson, began writing solo piano pieces that seemed to fall under the ever more popular search term of 'sad piano music' - pieces that comforted, supported, or uplifted, and somehow did not strictly fit into classical or neoclassical or even romantic categories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.