During the long lockdowns of 2021, one of Australia's most acclaimed composers, Professor Matthew Hindson, began writing solo piano pieces that seemed to fall under the ever more popular search term of 'sad piano music' - pieces that comforted, supported, or uplifted, and somehow did not strictly fit into classical or neoclassical or even romantic categories.
Internationally renowned pianist Andrea Lam will bring these pieces to life at the keyboard at The Joan on Friday, June 2 at 7pm.
These stunning and not-always-sad miniature works will be presented live onstage by Hindson, providing insight into the pieces, what inspired them and how they evolved.
Recorded over 2022 and shared only intermittently until now, come and hear what online audiences are loving as an accompaniment - or antidote - to the frenetic pace, daily challenges and moments of solitude of the world we live in today.
Pronounced a "real talent" by The Wall Street Journal, pianist Lam performs with orchestras and leading conductors in Australasia, Japan, China and the United States, including the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and all major Australian symphony orchestras.
Appearing in concert halls from Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center to the Sydney Opera House, she has played for Sydney Festival, Musica Viva's Huntington Festival, Orford Festival (Canada), Chelsea Music Festival (USA) performing works from Bach, Schumann and Chopin to Aaron Jay Kernis, Lilya Ugay, and Nigel Westlake.
Hindson is one of the most-performed and most-commissioned composers in the world, and a leading Australian composer of his generation. As well as being performed by every Australian orchestra, the London Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Royal Philharmonic among many others, Hindson's music has been set by dance companies such as the Birmingham Royal Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, National Ballet of Japan and the Sydney Dance Company.
Andrea Lam Plays Michael Hindson at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, June 2 at 7pm. See thejoan.com.au.
