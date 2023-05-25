A plan by the RSPCA to demolish 50 kennels at the Katoomba shelter and replace them with 16 has been approved by a local planning panel.
At a meeting on Monday night, May 22 nine speakers all argued against the proposal, saying 16 kennels was not enough to house stray, abandoned or surrendered dogs.
The speakers also said the $4.4m redevelopment plans by RSPCA NSW - not the local branch - ignored the fact that the shelter was built with money from Blue Mountains locals.
The speakers, including Silvia Ford who was instrumental in securing the Katoomba land where the shelter was built in the 1980s, and current branch vice-president Tony Nikolich, pleaded with the panel to knock back the plans.
Ms Ford said head office [RSPCA NSW] had "no compassion" for people who have to go into care or are fleeing domestic violence and need to surrender their pets.
Mr Nikolich said there had been a "lack of transparency" about the plans which the local branch had only learnt about when one member saw the DA on council's website.
He asked the panel to delay making a decision because the branch had not been able to make a submission "given the secretive way RSPCA NSW has gone about this DA".
Former Greens councillor, Kerry Brown, told the panel she had attended the shelter both as a councillor and as a board member of sponsor, Bendigo Bank, and it had always been full of abandoned and impounded animals.
Jan O'Leary, secretary of Save Our Shelter Blue Mountains (SOS), also asked the panel to defer any decision. "I believe we [the local branch] should have been advised about the plans."
SOS organised a snap protest over the plans outside the shelter on May 18. Ms O'Leary told the rally it was "the thin edge of the wedge. Every few years we can expect a new attack on our Blue Mountains shelter by RSPCA NSW's CEO Steve Coleman. At our last SOS meeting the group vowed to lie down in front of the bulldozers if this plan goes ahead."
She added: "If the anger expressed at the rally is any indication, I think there will be a lot of people confronting the bulldozers if this project goes ahead."
Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, told the Gazette: "The community has come to me with their concerns which I have shared directly with the RSPCA's CEO on a number of occasions... I encourage - and will help facilitate - ongoing consultation between the organisation and locals who care deeply about the future of the Katoomba shelter and the animals that rely on its existence."
RSPCA NSW did not respond to a request for comment but has previously stated the existing kennels are "tired, ageing and not best practice".
