RSPCA supporters have threatened to physically block bulldozers if plans to demolish 50 kennels at the Katoomba shelter and replace them with just 16 new kennels goes ahead.
The Blue Mountains RSPCA supporters held a snap protest over the plans by RSPCA NSW at the Katoomba shelter on May 18.
The rally, called by Save Our Shelter Blue Mountains (SOS), was held ahead of a Local Planning Panel meeting on Monday, May 29, which will consider RSPCA NSW's development application.
The $4.4m plans include demolition of the existing dog kennels, construction of new poultry and aviary buildings, construction of three new buildings being for adoption dogs (six kennels), shelter dogs (10 kennels) and a store building, removal of holding yards on part of the site and revegetation of the area, and renovation and addition to the existing feed room and administration building as well as additional car parking and landscaping.
It is the demolition of the 50 kennels which has most riled local branch members.
SOS secretary Jan O'Leary said: "This is the thin edge of the wedge. Every few years we can expect a new attack on our Blue Mountains shelter by RSPCA NSW's CEO Steve Coleman. At our last SOS meeting the group vowed to lie down in front of the bulldozers if this plan goes ahead."
SOS member and founder of the Blue Mountains shelter, Silvia Ford, said "an enormous amount of research and planning went into the design of those 50 dog kennels which the community paid for and which the RSPCA is planning to destroy. I'm damned sure I'm not going to sit back and let it happen."
Bob Kemnitz, a former life member of the RSPCA who has been expelled from the organisation, told the rally he believed the attacks on the shelter were part of a strategy of Mr Coleman's going back to the time of his attempt to close the shelter in 2014.
Mr Kemnitz read minutes of a Blue Mountains Chamber of Commerce meeting which recorded Mr Coleman saying: "I have decided to cap sheltering costs as the public will always lean on us."
Animal Justice Party candidate for the recent state election, Greg Keightley, addressed the rally saying that an AJP instigated inquiry by the NSW Parliament into the RSPCA exposed many failings in the charity's operations and the need for greater transparency.
"AJP MPs have long been calling for an independent office of animal welfare and welcomed Labor's election commitment to establish one. It is hoped this body will be able to address some of these problems."
Three former Blue Mountains councillors, Kerry Brown, Jim Angel and Angelique Henson, attended the rally.
"Steve Coleman claims that the shelter is not needed," former Greens councillor Ms Brown said.
"As a former councillor and board member of a local sponsor of the shelter, I visited it on a number of occasions. It was full of abandoned and impounded animals.
"People join, donate and sponsor the RSPCA because they believe this is its core business: looking after abandoned and mistreated animals, not profiting as a commercial boarding service, if that is their intention for the facility."
She strongly recommended that as many people as possible attend the planning panel meeting on May 29.
Jim Angel, who served as a councillor for 25 years, including 10 years as mayor, said the shelter was a community facility which belonged to the community.
"I am worried about what is proposed in the development application because this is a very valuable block of land. I'm sure there is something that is not being revealed and I intend to find out what that is."
Tony Nikolich, vice president of the Blue Mountains branch of the RSPCA, said: "Every member I have spoken to has expressed their grave concerns over the demolition of 50 fully operational kennels. Replacing them with 16 will seriously affect the shelter's ability to function for animals in the shelter's care.
"I urge all concerned animal lovers to join the branch and voice their opposition to this grave error of judgement by RSPCA NSW."
Ms O'Leary added: "If the anger expressed at the rally is any indication, I think there will be a lot of people confronting the bulldozers if this project goes ahead."
Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, told the Gazette: "The community has come to me with their concerns which I have shared directly with the RSPCA's CEO on a number of occasions. It is my understanding however, that despite the RSPCA's response via the BMG, these concerns do remain, along with suspicions around further plans for substantial change in what is considered a community facility.
"I encourage - and will help facilitate - ongoing consultation between the organisation and locals who care deeply about the future of the Katoomba shelter and the animals that rely on its existence."
RSPCA NSW has been contacted for comment.
The DA is before the planning panel because the RSPCA has asked for a variation to the standards to permit development to occur outside the defined principal development area. A report prepared for the panel has concluded there are sufficient environmental planning grounds to justify the non-compliance with the development standard and recommended that the DA be approved.
The planning panel meeting starts at 6pm on Monday at council's Katoomba chambers or via videoconferencing but those who want to join and/or register to speak, must email epslocalplanningpanel@bmcc.nsw.gov.au.
