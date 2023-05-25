Blue Mountains Gazette
'Lie down in front of the bulldozers': Locals protest over RSCPA kennel demolition

By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 25 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 3:30pm
Residents outside the RSPCA shelter at Katoomba were protesting against RSPCA NSW's plans to demolish 50 kennels and replace them with 16. Picture Michael Small
RSPCA supporters have threatened to physically block bulldozers if plans to demolish 50 kennels at the Katoomba shelter and replace them with just 16 new kennels goes ahead.

