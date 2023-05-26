Blue Mountains Gazette
'The residency helped us improve our industry knowledge': Call out for next emerging performers

Updated May 26 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Following the success of the Propel Projects - Emerging Performers Residency Showcase at the Blue Mountains Theatre, the council is now calling for the next crop of emerging artists to apply to the 2023 residency program.

