'The residency helped us improve our industry knowledge': Call out for next emerging performers

Following the success of the Propel Projects - Emerging Performers Residency Showcase at the Blue Mountains Theatre, the council is now calling for the next crop of emerging artists to apply to the 2023 residency program.
Propel Projects launched in 2022 for emerging performing artists in the Blue Mountains. In 2023, the call out extends to Western Sydney where each accepted resident will be offered support to develop a performance project.
Residents will access time and space within council facilities for creative development, alongside a suite of additional support and networking opportunities.
The recent Propel Projects Showcase in May attracted an audience of more than 300 in the Blue Mountains Theatre to watch the performances of the first Propel residents. Jerrah Patston, Maizy Coombes, YALIA and Katya Petetskaya showcased a range of performance forms to an enthusiastic audience, including music, physical theatre and performance art.
Participating Propel Projects residents YALIA, Emily Yali and Alia Sharp said: "It was incredibly exciting to be presented with the opportunity to have access to professional creative arts industry facilities, engaging with skilled lighting and sound technicians, as well as consulting and networking with other industry professionals and even other local artists.
"The residency has helped us improve our industry knowledge and our confidence in bringing our creative visions to life. We have been so grateful to develop our skills in performance and navigating professional industry standards, as well as developing our identities as artists."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "This residency is a great opportunity for emerging artists to engage with the professional arts industry. With access to the council's arts facilities and resources, participants will be given every opportunity to excel in their craft and build their audiences."
Applications for the 2023 Propel Projects - Emerging Performers Residency close Friday, June 23 at 12noon. Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to contact the cultural development team to discuss their project idea. Twenty minute phone or in-person appointments at the Blue Mountains Theatre can be requested, 9am-5pm on Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8 with a cultural development team member.
For further information and to download the application form and Artist Information Pack, visit https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/opportunites
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.