St Columba's Catholic College in Springwood is set to dazzle the Blue Mountains community with this year's performing arts showcase, Under the Spotlight.
Featuring an eclectic array of performances, the show will be a veritable smorgasbord of entertainment for anyone looking for an enjoyable night out. Acts will include pieces from HSC music and drama students, the college rock band, choir, concert band, and a range of solo artists.
Audiences will also have the opportunity to see extracts from the college's upcoming production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and pieces from elective music and drama classes from years 7-11.
The showcase will run for two nights, June 7-8, at the Blue Mountains Theatre. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 students, $25 for a family of four or more. Tickets are on sale from: https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/what-s-on/season-2023/st-columbas-under-the-spotlight-2023/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.