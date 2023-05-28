Myles Joseph Dunphy loved the bush.
Born in 1891, the oldest of seven children, Dunphy escaped to the bush, playing, exploring. As he grew older, the wilderness restored his spirit.
In the bush, Dunphy escaped from "the shackles of ordered existence". But he wanted others, too, to be able to enjoy a recreational area free from the constraints of urbanisation.
In 1914, Dunphy and friends, Roy Rudder and Bert Gallop, formed the male-only, invitation-only Mountain Trails Club. Their aim was "self-sufficiency in rough country". They camped and lived on food rations during extended walks through wilderness areas like the Kowmung River region.
Dunphy kept journals of his long-distance treks, mapping the uncharted territory they crossed. By 1923 his maps were so respected that the NSW Government Tourist Bureau directed travellers to the club for information and guidance on walks in the Blue Mountains.
Dunphy married Margaret Peet in 1925. In 1927 he was a foundation member of the Sydney Bush Walkers club which accepted female members. In naming this club, "bush-walker" and "bush-walking" were coined.
By 1931, Dunphy was focused on protecting bushland from developments such as logging and cattle grazing on crown lands, which Dunphy had witnessed on his hikes. Realising the landscape needed to be protected from the worst impacts of human progress, he now scouted land that needed official protection.
Mapping, sketching and photographing, he built up a detailed picture of wild areas that had never before been available to Europeans.
But he still simply enjoyed the bush, as did his wife, Margaret. In February 1931 they followed a dray track from Oberon to Mt Kanangra and Kanangra Walls, 93km. Dunphy modified a folding pram to carry their son Milo and extra gear. This "Kanangra Express" survived the journey.
Dunphy and the MTC helped to purchase the lease of the Blue Gum Forest on the Grose River in 1931-32 to save the area from logging.
In 1933 Dunphy helped to form the National Parks and Primitive Areas Council, seeking the preservation of scenic areas for recreation.
Dunphy was NP&PAC secretary, and, from 1934, publicised a proposal for a Blue Mountains national park; Dunphy wrote letters to newspapers and government officials to support his cause. Only in 1959 did lobbying result in a government gazettal of 155,676 acres.
This park was a quarter of the size envisioned by Dunphy but with subsequent additions, such as the Wollemi National Park in 1979, the eventual Greater Blue Mountains Park fulfilled his original proposal.
What he did for the Blue Mountains, he replicated throughout NSW. He died in 1995, the father of conservation and of the NSW the National Parks system.
Robyne Ridge is publicity officer for the Blue Mountains Historical Society.
