Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Leura culvert repairs in draft works program for 2023-24

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 29 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After more than three years and following a protest rally and petitions from Leura-Katoomba residents, repair work on a culvert that has closed part of Cliff Drive is inching closer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.