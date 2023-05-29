After more than three years and following a protest rally and petitions from Leura-Katoomba residents, repair work on a culvert that has closed part of Cliff Drive is inching closer.
The work has won grant money from the state government under the West Invest program.
To minimise any further delays while grant details are finalised, council has in the meantime short-listed three companies which it believes are suitably qualified and experienced to undertake the complex work on the culvert and also on the construction of a viewing platform and pedestrian bridge at Wentworth Falls Lake.
The companies will be invited to tender for the jobs.
A report presented at the April council meeting noted that both the culvert and the lake projects have been through design, feasibility and consultation phases and are "progressing toward the construction phase". Construction is likely to be included in the draft asset works program for the 2023-24 financial year.
Cliff Drive between Leura and Katoomba has been closed since February 2020, when it was blocked by a massive landslide after torrential rain.
That was eventually cleared and the road reopened to pedestrians and cyclists in June 2021 but it is still not open to vehicles because of the damaged culvert near Leura Cascades.
Residents have held a protest rally at the site and have submitted two petitions to council to get the work done.
The Leura Alliance said it is still waiting to learn exactly when work will start.
"It seems extraordinary that the council would have progressed this far without having any sort of timeline for the project," said alliance chairman, Rod Stowe.
