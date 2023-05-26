Blue Mountains Gazette
Principal leaves Katoomba High School after 10 years

By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 27 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 9:00am
The woman widely credited with turning around Katoomba High School in recent years has said farewell, moving on to head up Erskine Park High School.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

