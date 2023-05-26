The woman widely credited with turning around Katoomba High School in recent years has said farewell, moving on to head up Erskine Park High School.
Jenny Boyall was farewelled on May 19 after more than 10 years as principal of Katoomba High.
There were speeches and songs, a farewell video made by the students, a handing over of the baton and a guard of honour formed as she left the school.
In a moving tribute, her deputy, Brad McLeod, acknowledged her "tremendous contribution to this school and to the wider Upper Blue Mountains community".
"Mrs Boyall has brought about significant cultural change through being an authentic leader."
Mr McLeod, who is currently relieving in the principal's position, told the special assembly he was a big Star Wars fan.
"Mrs Boyall often compares herself to Yoda as she is old and wise (her words). If Mrs Boyall is in fact Yoda, then I am very honoured to be one of the many Luke Skywalkers to have learned from her and continue to learn from her.
"She is a wonderful teacher, mentor and leader with great vision. She has taught us that learning and wellbeing go hand in hand and that relationships are at the heart of everything we do. She has taught us that the only person's behaviour we can control is our own.
"She has taught us to stay true to our values, to be resilient, responsible and respectful human beings, with high expectations and large aspirations... She is kind, compassionate and caring. She is strong, wise and skilled. She really is Yoda."
The school's Facebook page was filled with messages of thanks from parents and students, including from Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle: "My deep respect, admiration and fierce loyalty to this fabulous educator is very well known... Thank you for being such a superb human and growing such a great team at KHS."
Others wrote of how Mrs Boyall had turned the school around.
Rachael Corlett wrote: "The transformation of Katoomba High School has been all up to the formidable energy and leadership of Jenny as principal."
Emailda May said: "What a privilege to work at Katoomba High with you Jenny. The whole community benefited from your vision and compassion. The school is in good hands with the leadership team you have nurtured and Katoomba High will continue to thrive."
And Veronia Croll posted: "You have been an amazing source of inspiration. My daughter of 15 said she just gets things done! Respected from everyone from parents to the kids..."
