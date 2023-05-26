Train passengers are advised of further changed travel arrangements on the Blue Mountains rail line to allow for essential track maintenance.
Planned track work will start at 10pm on Friday, May 26, and will continue until Monday, May 29, affecting all passenger train services over the mountains.
Buses will replace intercity trains between Bathurst, Lithgow and Blacktown.
The following bus routes will be running:
Passengers on booked regional train services have been advised that the weekend Dubbo XPT services in and out of Sydney will be replaced by road coaches.
Between Monday, May 29, and Friday, June 2, essential maintenance work means buses will replace intercity trains between 2am and 10pm. Trains will still operate between Mount Victoria and Sydney Central.
Buses will operate at times consistent with the weekday train timetable.
Next week's weekday Sydney to Dubbo XPT services will depart Central an hour earlier at 6:18am and the weekday Dubbo to Sydney service will arrive at Central an hour later at 9:40pm. Weekday Bathurst Bullet and Broken Hill Xplorer services will run to normal schedule.
Station staff and bus marshalls will be on hand to assist passengers.
For more information visit transportnsw/info
