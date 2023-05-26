Zig Zag railway has announced that tickets have sold out for its reopening weekend.
The iconic attraction near Lithgow is set to reopen from Saturday, May 27, after over a decade of closure.
"We are so excited this weekend is going to be a cracker with all of our services full," the business posted on Facebook.
Zig Zag Railway Acting Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zolfel said the effort to restore the attraction has been made by the whole community.
"It's been 10 plus years of blood, sweat and tears so this weekend's reopening brings overwhelming relief and will be very emotional for all those involved," Mr Zolfel said.
"We couldn't have done it without the dedicated volunteers and also financial support of the NSW Government to restore the workshop which is the heart and soul, car park, repair viaducts and tunnels, tracks, locomotives, carriages and platform precincts at Clarence, Top Point and Bottom Point stations."
Zig Zag has overcome obstacles such as accreditation issues, bushifres, storm damage and vandalism in order to reopen on the weekend.
According to NSW Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper, the reopening is another milestone in the railways ongoing history.
"Zig Zag Railway is a tourist and heritage icon for our state attracting up to 80,000 visitors a year so the NSW Government investment to support the volunteers to get it back on the tracks will be great for tourism, business and jobs in the Lithgow and Blue Mountains regions," Mr Kamper said.
