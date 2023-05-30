It all began with a chance encounter during a weekend away in Brisbane.
"I walked past a dress shop with a florist's nook in it. I thought how beautiful is that," said Janette Forsyth.
She held on to that thought after she returned to the Blackheath newsagency she runs with husband, Doug.
And, although she admitted "I have never done anything creative", Mrs Forsyth enrolled in a floristry course at Richmond TAFE.
Now, after two years of study, she is a qualified florist.
It's yet another hat on her head. Pre-Blackheath she was the office manager at a private breast screening clinic in Brisbane. Then in 2012, the Forsyths moved to Blackheath, taking over the newsagency.
In 2018, when the town's only bank closed its doors, Mrs Forsyth trained in another field, banking, and opened a Bendigo branch in store to ensure that both residents and businesses had access to banking services locally.
Now, three times a week, she gets boxes of fresh flowers from the markets or from local farms when available.
In a room out the back of the shop (with its own florist's fridge), she arranges the bunches for sale, which probably comes as a surprise to many Blackheathens (including this reporter) who assumed the flowers were bought already made up.
Mrs Forsyth enjoys selecting themes for the day. Sometimes it's a bunch of a single colour, other days it might be mixed and matched. She makes up a bunch of pastels one day, then switches it up with a blast of something wildly bright and bold. There could be natives or exotics or a combination of both.
The course was challenging, Mrs Forsyth said. She had to learn all the names of the flowers, what season they bloom in and their habits (upright, weeping, bushy etc).
At the beginning she learnt how to wrap a single flower; by the final term of her course she had progressed to a fully wired bridal bouquet.
She's now going to create a permanent floral nook inside the shop and include potted plants for sale. And all at reasonable prices.
"I want everyone to be able to afford to have some flowers," she said.
