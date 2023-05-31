TEDxKatoomba announces full line-up of speakers

The full program for Blue Mountains' inaugural TEDx event has been released.
Topics range from tilling the earth to the stars, mental health in schools to cardiac health in workplaces, from refugee camps abroad to our wild places here at home.
Each speaker will take the stage to present in the iconic TED format - aiming to inform with impact, and inspire, all in under 18 minutes. It will be a very full day, designed to be informative and inspiring. The pressure is building as all the speakers hone their talk, their arguments, for influence and understanding.
Of 17 talks, 11 are from Blue Mountains residents:
Will Boag talks about his Parkinson's disease journey which has taken him through challenges but also through some of the world's great 'caminos'.
Relationship counsellor Zoe Cox explores love and intentional parenting and asks, "Is there room for a relationship to flourish after children?".
School principal Steven Coote is an innovative educator with ideas about the future of education.
Accomplished visual artist Corinne Loxton talks to creativity and living in your passion, introducing creative flow through images and personal stories.
Local bookseller and publisher Zac Quinn shares a surprising new way of viewing the refugee crisis and what it could mean for future Australia.
Dimitri Douchin wants to inspire us with our common humanity, and his lesson in cultural astronomy will allow us all to see the sky in a new, old light.
Sarah Farrell-Whelan, a social worker in a school context shares a novel approach to mental health in education, adapted from a Finnish community health model.
Faraz Pathan is a cardiologist intent on having an impact on disease progression across society at large by presenting a case for a shift in work practices.
Emmanuela Prigioni co-founder of social enterprise Farm It Forward pairs the scourge of social isolation in our elderly with local food security.
Rosemary Morrow, a globally renowned permaculture expert, speaks on the impact of permaculture in refugee camps and refugees trying to build a new future.
Little Green will perform a selection of songs from her recent album and whimsically asks us what we'd think of earth if we were an alien.
From further afield Tracey McBeath, Health Coach and Coach Mentor shares a personal journey of growth and insight.
Sydney neuropathologist Michael Buckland presents his research into contact sports, head traumas and the link to mental illness and suicide.
Dr Pranavan Yoganathan, a Sydney gastroenterologist discusses the gut, modern diseases, and potential solutions to many current epidemics.
Broadcast journalist and author Sophie Scott unpacks the ever-growing malaise of career burnout.
Theo Kapodistrias, a lawyer and communication specialist from Hobart will talk us through his ethnic lunchbox while Victorian Hilary McAllister creates a connection between her passion for trail running and advocating for wild places. More extensive bios are available on the TEDxKatoomba website.
TEDxKatoomba is on June 30 at the Katoomba Community Hall at 81-83 Katoomba Street.
See the full program and buy tickets now: www.tedxkatoomba.com.
