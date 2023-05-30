Emergency services were called to Macquarie Road, Springwood about 1pm on Sunday after reports of a gas leak.
Police blocked off the road, while the fire brigade and gas employees repaired the gas leak which was detected coming from a Telstra Pit. The road reopened at 3.30pm. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.
A 29-year-old female driver from western Sydney, who allegedly drove 45 kms over the speed limit on the Great Western Highway, will appear before court in June.
About 1pm on May 10 a complaint was received about a dark grey/black Honda Jazz hatchback which had allegedly almost collided with other cars while driving west at Warrimoo. The car was "seen ... weaving in and out of lanes and reportedly almost collided with a number of cars," police claimed. It "travelled at speed along the breakdown lane" and cut in front of a police rescue truck, it's alleged.
Police said the car "was stopped along Woodlands Road in Katoomba, where the female driver was combative toward police".
A search of the car found a vial of unknown clear liquid which has been seized for testing. The Pendle Hill woman was charged with driving recklessly/furiously or speeding/manner dangerous, exceeding speed over 45km/h. She is not allowed to drive and and also had two outstanding arrest warrants executed. She is due in Katoomba Court on June 26. Police are asking drivers to review dash cam footage. Phone 02 4782 8199 with details.
Between May 13-17, a shipping container on Waratah Road in Warrimoo was broken into twice. Several large tools and appliances were stolen. Police believe the "offender/s likely required a Ute or truck to take the items from the site". Contact Springwood Police on 4751 0299 if you have information.
About 12.05am on May 21, a 45-year-old Springwood man was supervising and sitting next to a learner driver travelling west along the highway at Blaxland.
The car was stopped for a random breath test. In conjunction with the learner driver, he submitted to a roadside breath test. It allegedly returned a positive reading for alcohol. The man was suspended from driving and will appear in Penrith court on June 29 charged with mid-range drink driving.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.