The trees along the highway at Medlow Bath will be cleared from this week, after getting a very brief reprieve.
The row of western red cedars, planted in 2011 to replace pines blown over in a massive windstorm, were to be chopped down at the beginning of the month to prepare for a widening of the highway to four lanes.
But the work was paused after the election of the state Labor government.
The new minister for regional transport and roads, Jenny Aitchison, visited Medlow Bath with Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, to hear directly from the locals. She also visited Little Hartley, where the highway around Cox's River Road is also due to be widened.
Transport for NSW has now announced the work will start this week.
Regional director west, Alistair Lunn, said: "The NSW Labor Government wanted to ensure they had been briefed on these two projects and understand how the views of the local community had been considered."
He said as a result of the discussions, a proposed U-turn bay on Bellevue Crescent in Medlow will be changed to just a laneway.
"Transport for NSW will also increase lane widths through the town from 3.35 metres to 3.5 metres. Community feedback has also prompted us to modify access to the pedestrian bridge, which has been redesigned in consultation with the local community."
A spokesperson for the Medlow Bath Residents Association said the group was saddened to see the trees go.
"Such an avenue of trees was the vision of Mark Foy for his iconic Hydro Majestic Hotel. Instead there shall be concrete and asphalt from the historic stone fence of the Hydro Majestic to the railway fence.
"We would have preferred to see the millions of dollars directed to first improving the safety aspects of highway approaching Medlow Bath in either direction. This is where there have been many truck and car incidents, sadly including some fatalities."
President of the Medlow Bath Highway Action Group, Stephen Caswell, said to see the new state government continuing with former coalition minister Paul Toole's "election pork barrelling project is disappointing, to say the least".
"Spending $174 million of taxpayers' money on a 1.2 km straight stretch of road that has had no accidents and no fatalities when on either side of Medlow Bath village there are regular accidents and fatalities is a travesty."
