Roads

Slope remediation work on Bells Line of Road aims to prevent future closures

May 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Crews work on Bells Line of Road in March 2021 after heavy rain caused landslips. Picture from Hawkesbury City Council
Work has begun on a section of the crisis-prone Bells Line of Road that, it is hoped, will reduce the chances of landslips closing it in the future.

