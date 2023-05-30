Emu Plains optometrists will keep you looking your best Advertising Feature

Absolute Eyecare at Emu Plains stock an extensive range of eyewear to suit all tastes and styles. Picture supplied

At Absolute Eyecare in Emu Plains their passion for optometry ensures their clients receive the highest level of service.

Director Annie said the "friendly, sincere and understanding staff" at her clinic love what they do.

"Our goal is to provide professional services and quality products to our community," Annie said. "Our staff are passionate about helping customers and understanding their needs."

The qualified staff at the clinic believe it is their responsibility to help their customers to improve their awareness of eye disease and maximise visual abilities because they understand how important your eyes are.

Established seven years ago, the clinic offers comprehensive eye tests which cover all potential problems as well as retinal photography.

They offer a premium range of brands at affordable prices in store as well as a mobile dispensing service available throughout the Sydney metropolitan area.

"One of our friendly qualified dispensing staff will come to you and help you to choose the right frame for your needs," Annie said.

"Glasses can be available to you in a timeframe of two hours to 14 working days, depending on the prescription.

"In certain conditions we can offer complete glasses within an hour." Annie said the client base at Absolute Eyecare was wide-ranging both in age and in their choices of eyewear.

"We love to cater for all so our frames range from vintage and classic, to modern and funky," she said.

"I'm sure we will have something for everyone."

Annie said an important part of her staff's role was educating the community about their awareness of eye health.

"It is crucial that individuals gain better knowledge and understanding of their ocular health," she said.

"Both my staff and myself love helping people, especially the elderly in the community. Personally, I love to assist in choosing the right frame for the person.

"We understand that life can be challenging for people, especially following the pandemic, so we are always ready to provide solutions."