Blue Mountains Musical Society's latest production, School of Rock The Musical, brings the iconic 2003 movie to life on stage.
The production team, consisting of director Hayley Cascarino, musical director Charles Wilkinson, and choreographer Tyler Moody, has been working tirelessly to bring the team's vision to life.
"It's pure fun, pure light-hearted fun," said Cascarino, "and everyone likes good, head-bopping rock music."
The show is based on the hit 2003 movie of the same name, which starred actor Jack Black. Choreographer Tyler Moody believes that the cast does an amazing job of bringing the memorable characters from the film to life in their own new ways.
"I think from my point of view, it gives us an opportunity to take what I loved from the film and expand on it," said Moody.
"We haven't really felt pressure to stay true to the film, but more to use our own enjoyment of it as an inspiration to create unique magic for the stage that has roots in the film.
"Why do a recreation of the movie? Let's put our own twist on it," commented Cascarino on her approach.
The team has done an incredible job of honouring the original while also making it their own, creating a production that is both familiar and fresh.
One of the things that makes School of Rock the Musical so special is its music, and that's where Wilkinson comes in. As the show's musical director, he has worked closely with the cast to ensure that every note is perfect.
School of Rock is composed by superstar musical theatre composer, Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber, who brings his signature style to the show.
"Andrew Lloyd Webber is a genius who has written many brilliant musicals, and School of Rock is no exception," said Wilkinson.
"He empowers the musical with a perfect combination of musical theatre and rock."
The music also lends itself to the choreography, allowing motifs created by the score to inspire physical movement.
"Lloyd Webber creates a story musically that I'm able to understand and interpret in my own creative liberties," said Moody.
School of Rock requires a strong cast of hyper-talented, quadruple threat kids, who not only sing, dance, and act, but also play their own instruments on stage. For Wilkinson, one of the most rewarding moments of the rehearsal period was when the on-stage band was shown off to the rest of the cast. The young cast members had worked hard individually to learn their instruments and seeing them come together to perform was a special moment for everyone involved.
"The show has a strong theme of allowing anyone no matter their background, to be involved in this amazing thing - a band," said Wilkinson.
"It teaches us that music has no boundaries, and it allows everyone involved to be creative. With a strong element of young talent, it also teaches us to not underestimate the youth - they rock!"
And rock they do.
The importance of arts education - one of the key themes of the show, is close to the hearts of the production team members, with both the director and musical director working in the creative arts field at schools.
"The arts tell us we have a voice and show us how to use it," said Cascarino.
"I really believe teaching the arts is important to appreciate the world around us."
As a contracted music teacher in a number of schools, Wilkinson believes the show's themes and messages are consistent with his morals and teaching objectives.
"Creative arts is such an important part of a child's intellectual development, and it enables and encourages self-confidence," he said.
"It has countless mental health benefits and creates a sense of community and teamwork. I hope that musicals like this promote and encourage a strong creative arts education for our youth."
The BMMS production of School of Rock at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub runs until June 4. Tickets are available online at www.bmms.org.au/book-tickets/, by calling 02 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. The cost is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for children under 16. A 10 per discount applies for groups of 15 or more.
