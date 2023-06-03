Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Winmalee High School students whip up a bundle of beanies for Penrith Community Kitchen

TW
By Tom Walker
June 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As temperatures drop and wind chill picks up with each day closer to winter, students at Winmalee High School have crocheted a bundle of beanies to help those in need of warmth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.