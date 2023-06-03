As temperatures drop and wind chill picks up with each day closer to winter, students at Winmalee High School have crocheted a bundle of beanies to help those in need of warmth.
The school's crocheting club worked their needles in a frenzy last term, preparing the headwear as a donation to the Penrith Community Kitchen.
The club's target was to make 50 beanies, and they far exceeded this goal with a final count of 84.
Year 9 student Millie Lackey crocheted twenty of those beanies, and said "it was a bit of a challenge towards the end to get it done on time, but I did it".
"It feels really good that they're going to a person who needs it, and that they're gonna stay warm in the winter."
Yvette Wheadon-Davis, school learning support officer, coordinates the crochet club along with Karen Van Den Brink.
Ms Wheadon-Davis told the Gazette the crocheting club only started last year but has already been a great success.
"Most of the kids that came to crochet club have learnt to crochet at the club, like they've never done it before," she said.
"This is their first time crocheting, and the improvement just coming each week has been phenomenal... what they've achieved, starting out fresh, never crocheting before, to make [so many] beanies between all of us, has just been incredible."
Ms Wheadon-Davis said she likes to contribute to the community, and saw this as an opportunity for others to feel that joy of doing something kind.
Winmalee High School Principal Voula Facas agreed, and said: "I think kindness is something that is really important to us in our school community. That compassion, kindness, sharing, giving.
"And I think the other benefit as well, which is unintended, is it gets kids off their phones."
The club was intent on doing some charity work this year, and Penrith Community Kitchen (PCK) was happy to take the beanies, which were dropped off on May 26.
PCK Secretary Gai Hawthorn said the kitchen is in its winter appeal for donations at the moment, and that it makes all the difference when beanies like this are made from the heart.
"I think if you know that you've received something that someone's cared about, they've made it with love, or they've bothered... I think these people sometimes don't come across good people often enough," she said.
The crocheting club's next planned project is to make wildlife nests to donate to WIRES.
To learn more about Penrith Community Kitchen or to donate to their winter appeal, visit their website at: https://www.penrithcommunitykitchen.com.au/.
