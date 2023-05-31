Who's That Girl? Eurythmics & Annie Lennox show will perform at The Blue Mountains Theatre on Friday, June 23, at 8pm.
A seven piece band performs epic hits including Sweet Dreams, Who's That Girl?, Here Comes the Rain Again, Missionary Man, There Must Be an Angel, Thorn in My Side, Would I Lie to You, Right By Your Side, The Miracle of Love and Walking on Broken Glass, to name but a few.
Irish singer/actress Clodagh Reid's strong soulful voice, passion and engaging performance bring the energy required to celebrate the vocal powerhouse that is Annie Lennox. She is supported by some of Sydney's finest musicians: Paul Najar (keyboards), Nick Meredith (guitar), Adam Nicholls (bass), Luke Herbert (drums), David Weir (saxophone) and Carmel Mesiti (backing vocals).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.