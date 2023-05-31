Curious about the relationship between art and music?
On the face of it, there would seem to be little in common between music and painting; music being for the ears, while painting is for the eyes.
However, artists have often portrayed music-making in their works - think Picasso's Three Musicians - and have been inspired by musical sounds or musical concepts.
Composers are often inspired by visual stimuli, landscapes, buildings or works of art, adding another dimension to their music.
As part of The Joan's Talks & Ideas series, professional musician and presenter Andy Bromberger will unpack this fascinating subject.
Bromberger (pictured) started her music career with a Bachelor of Music at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music majoring in the clarinet. For 20 years, she taught clarinet, played professionally in various orchestras as well as her own successful quintet, Enigma Five, and also co-ordinated and conducted school bands.
In 2010, she changed her career direction when she realised that there are many people attending concerts and listening to classical music who are passionate about music but have little knowledge of it.
Since then, she has been presenting lectures to intimate private groups, looking at classical music's historical, political and societal background. She also gives regular lectures at the Art Gallery of NSW and the WEA, as well as presenting a series of radio programs on Sydney's Eastside Radio.
Relationship Between Art and Music by Andy Bromberger is free and on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 14, at 11am.
Bookings essential. See https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/relationship-music-and-art/.
