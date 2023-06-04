Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Councillors reject pay rise, give to emergency services levy

By B C Lewis
June 4 2023 - 2:02pm
Blue Mountains councillors have rejected a possible pay rise, voting instead to direct the money to the emergency services levy.

