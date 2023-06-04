Blue Mountains councillors have rejected a possible pay rise, voting instead to direct the money to the emergency services levy.
Mayor Mark Greenhill said he noted the new state government had made a similar decision on pay rises, as legislation to freeze their pay for two years was introduced to Parliament on May 30.
The Local Government Remuneration Tribunal had determined a three per cent increase for councils.
The Blue Mountains council savings with superannuation add up to $39,208.14 annually in the Mountains. There is a saving by refusing the increase of $578.73 for each of the 11 councillors and the superannuation increase of $2185.66 for each councillor.
Mayor Greenhill said: "We did the same last year we've now forgone six per cent of increases and superannuation twice. Last year we donated to road repairs and this year to emergency services."
Funds were in the coffers to pay the emergency levy, he said. The state government charges local councils an emergency services levy which in 2023/2024 for the Blue Mountains is $3.7 million - a 72 per cent increase in five years - the mayor said.
"We just felt in a small community, profoundly feeling the impacts of climate change ... it was our way of saying we feel the pain as well."
The matter was carried unanimously at the May 30 council meeting.
It stands in contrast to Sydney's Georges River council where they passed the maximum pay increase to the Councillor Annual Fee and Mayor Additional Fee.
There the council cited LGNSW's view about the historical undervaluation of work performed by councillors and mayors and the substantial expansion of responsibility and accountability.
It means with superannuation the total cost to that council, according to the St George Leader is $541,890.90.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.