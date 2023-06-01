Get Folked! Music and Dance Festival returns for Winter Magic Festival

Get Folked! Music and Dance Festival is back this year as part of the Katoomba Winter Magic Festival on Saturday, June 24.
The festival will feature an exciting mix of multicultural events presented by local and interstate musicians including old time Appalachian, European folk, Balkan dance and traditional Irish music.
One of the many highlights will be Imad-Eddine Dably, a traditional Gnaooua musician from Morocco. As an ambassador for African Moroccan sufi music he has performed worldwide and has promoted the preservation of traditional Morrocan instruments such as gembri, qarqapa and tbel.
A rare opportunity to experience something very special!
For more details visit wintermagic.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.