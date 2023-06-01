Blue Mountains Gazette
Get Folked! Music and Dance Festival returns for Winter Magic Festival

Updated June 1 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:04am
Imad-Eddine Dably will perform at the Blue Mountains Music Festival. Picture supplied
Get Folked! Music and Dance Festival is back this year as part of the Katoomba Winter Magic Festival on Saturday, June 24.

