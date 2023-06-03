Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

War of words over federal government local roads programs

DM
By Damien Madigan
June 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The federal government has rejected as "scaremongering" claims by the opposition that funding for local roads programs are under threat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.