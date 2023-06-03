The federal government has rejected as "scaremongering" claims by the opposition that funding for local roads programs are under threat.
Opposition Infrastructure and Regional Development spokeswoman, Senator Bridget McKenzie, said councils have been thrown into uncertainty by the government's decision to review a range of roads programs.
"This has all the hallmarks of a scorched earth policy against all councils' highly regarded road programs," said Senator McKenzie.
"By including these programs in the infrastructure review, the Labor government is signalling a complete rethink on Commonwealth road funding to local councils."
The programs being reviewed include the Roads to Recovery program, Bridges Renewal Program, Black Spot Program and the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.
Liberal Senator Marise Payne said if the programs are scrapped following the reviews, Blue Mountains City Council and Hawkesbury City Council "will be forced to increase rates on families to maintain its commitment to fixing local roads".
But the government has rejected the opposition claims outright, saying the purpose of the review is to strengthen the programs.
"We know how important these programs are to local communities, especially in our regions, and the government is committed to ensuring these programs continue to deliver for communities in the best way possible over the long term," said Federal Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister, Catherine King.
"It is outright scaremongering to suggest that the future of long-standing programs is in jeopardy because the government is looking to see what improvements could be made to provide more flexibility to local councils and lessen any unnecessary administrative burden."
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said the "false claims made by the Liberals ignores the $23 million of local road funding I secured for the Macquarie electorate, and the increased funding we have recently announced under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program".
"That funding was in recognition of the enormous toll to our roads from severe weather," she said.
"I'll continue to work productively with Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury City Councils to ensure they're supported to deliver residents the improvements in our roads they deserve."
