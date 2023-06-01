Chris Ryan is a journalist, a mum and one of the most exciting new voices on the Australian comedy scene. She won best newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival in 2019 and a best newcomer nomination at the Melbourne festival in 2021. Her dry snark has landed her at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Oxfam Gala (2022) televised on ABC, Just For Laughs Gala (2022) on Network 10, Sydney Comedy Festival, Canberra Comedy Festival and TEDx Canberra (2018) and she often appears on ABC Radio Sydney's Thank God It's Friday with Richard Glover.