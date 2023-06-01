Blue Mountains Gazette
Australia's ultimate comedy road trip, Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, returns to The Joan

Updated June 9 2023 - 10:20am, first published June 1 2023 - 11:08am
Australia's biggest and best comedy festival is hitting the road for a huge 25th year. Bringing the best and brightest of the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival to The Joan in Penrith.

