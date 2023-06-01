After a recent sold out session at Mt Vic Flicks, the new Australian documentary Flyways - The Untold Journey of Migratory Shorebirds is landing at Glenbrook Cinema.
From award-winning Australian film director Randall Wood, Flyways follows teams of scientists and bird enthusiasts across the world, as they join forces to track shorebirds during their epic, annual migrations.
Flying non-stop from the Southern Hemisphere to the Arctic to breed, then navigating unerringly back home again, shorebirds face increasing threats to their survival from ever-expanding human development and are in serious decline.
Four years in the making, the film was shot in Australia, Africa, China, Chile, Alaska and Siberia.
Director, writer and cinematographer Wood said Flyways revels in the beauty and wonder of migratory shorebirds and seeks to answer questions: What routes do the birds take? How do they navigate such distances and stay aloft for days without stopping to refuel?
This visually stunning and insightful film, narrated by award-winning Australian actress Mia Wasikowska, follows three main migratory shorebirds - the eastern curlew, the bar-tailed godwit and the red knot - in their magical journeys north via ancient migration routes.
Will they find enough food to start the journey? Will there be enough drinking water on the way given the state of climate change and extreme drought?
"Shorebirds, the wayfarers, are truly the most exquisite species on the planet," said Wood. "On their epic journeys, shorebirds tell us so much about ourselves, our world and our quest for a better future. The film will feature the deep and enduring connection humans have with these wild creatures, their ethereal song, the vibrancy and hope they bring to our lives."
Flyways will screen at Glenbrook Cinema on Monday, June 12, at 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.