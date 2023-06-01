Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains Council rolls out paid parking

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Schwarz from Patisserie Schwarz and Good Earth Bookshop owner May Coin from Wentworth Falls. Photo by B C Lewis
Nick Schwarz from Patisserie Schwarz and Good Earth Bookshop owner May Coin from Wentworth Falls. Photo by B C Lewis

Paying to park is what awaits tourists visiting the towns of Blackheath, Katoomba, Leura, Wentworth Falls and Glenbrook as early as July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.