Paying to park is what awaits tourists visiting the towns of Blackheath, Katoomba, Leura, Wentworth Falls and Glenbrook as early as July.
It involves expanding the electronic timed parking currently in Leura Mall, using both sensors and meters as well as an app.
Previous estimates have indicated it could raise as much as $20 million each year for Blue Mountains City Council. Different parking fees in each location will go to a vote at council at the June meeting.
Blue Mountains residents and employees will have a free permit to park, but will need to adhere to existing time restrictions. There will be a three month grace period so residents can apply for digital permits.
The scheme has raised concerns for some shopkeepers in high demand streets in Wentworth Falls and Glenbrook.
Wentworth Falls drawcard Patisserie Schwarz has been operating for 37 years. Nick Schwarz, who is taking over from his father, said he objected to the scheme at the outset and raised concerns with council.
"Dad and I both think it's one of the worst ideas out of council ever," he said.
His concerns include parking costs, effects on untimed and unregulated private parking, over stay fees for residents and workers and concerns the scheme hasn't looked at each town as a unique place.
May Coin, who runs the nearby Good Earth Bookshop, shares his concerns.
"We really aren't one size fits all. Each village has its own peculiarities, it should have been a case-by-case consultation.
"I'm worried about my elderly customers getting access to parking. Eighty-year-olds using an app to park is ridiculous."
Mr Schwarz said one alternative in his town could be making paid parking only available Friday to Sunday "when it goes from a local town to a touristy town" and also weekend or day passes to encourage multi-visits to different villages.
Council said daily and weekend parking passes are part of the program - and a fee of up to $50 a day has been mooted. There will be peak and off-peak fee periods.
The Wentworth Falls Chamber of Commerce acknowledged some businesses were concerned, but "in principle supports the concept of paid parking at tourist sites". The chamber added that railway car parks will not have paid parking, nor will private car parks within the village.
Meanwhile a petition was started at popular Cafe 2773 in Glenbrook, where they also had concerns about impacts on foot traffic. The owners have now shared their concerns with the Glenbrook Chamber of Commerce, which is advocating on behalf of businesses to council.
Katoomba Chamber of Commerce president Mark Jarvis said an "obvious solution" was to tax international tourists.
He said the real issue is that the council needs funds for the repair of our roads and "council has turned to the tourism industry to raise revenue".
"The three million plus annual international visitors to the Mountains contribute little to our economy. We encourage the council to work with tourism to levy a $10 charge onto their trip to the Blue Mountains.
READ MORE:
"This will raise genuine revenue for the council without penalising the domestic tourists that do spend money."
Supported unanimously by councillors, the council has said the scheme needs to be put into place to offset the infrastructure expenses brought on by repeated natural disasters.
The second stage will extend paid parking to key tourist destination sites where parking precinct plans are not as far developed as in the towns. Public exhibition of the Draft Parking Precincts Plan is out now until July 17.
These are: Katoomba Falls, Cahill's and Boar's Head Lookout, Echo Point (expansion), Leura Cascades, Gordon Falls, Wentworth Falls Lake, Wentworth Falls Lookout and the Conservation Hut. These sites are expected to have paid parking by November, with charges at Lincoln's Rock potentially coming in sooner.
The regional business group is well versed on the project and has had about six meetings with council.
Director Business Blue Mountains, Mark Barton, said: "Increased income for the council will benefit Mountains residents and businesses, be it directly or indirectly," he said.
"This is a user pay initiative where visitors to the Mountains contribute to critical renewals of services, facilities, and infrastructure (including repairs to the roads they drive on)."
He said an important objective was increasing visitor parking turnaround.
"Businesses will benefit from having more visitors being able to park... There is already congestion.
"This will get worse as it is anticipated that the current four million annual visitors to the Mountains will increase to five million plus in 2024 and beyond. The opening of Western Sydney Airport will have an impact here too."
One of the worst ideas out of council ever- Nick Schwarz
Council is phasing in the system slowly and carefully to enable glitches to be sorted out, he said.
A council spokesperson said time restricted parking locations already exists in town centres - from one to four hours. Council would not be drawn on fines for overstaying, adding "existing fines for overstaying in these locations depends on the type of offence".
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said it would help generate income that the Mountains needs to recover from five natural disasters since 2019 and take this burden off ratepayers.
The mayor said: "Some of the chambers have engaged later in the process and so we are revising some strategies. I'd rather spend a few extra weeks ... to get it right.
"My mind remains open... We can always refine this. It's not our objective to harm any business in any way - in fact the reverse."
He said smart parking is common globally and "the Blue Mountains doesn't have many other options to raise revenue, given we are surrounded by a National Park and have growth restrictions."
Carer permits will also be available for those who live outside the Mountains and care for a local resident, as well as for contractors temporarily working in the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.