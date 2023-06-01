Autumn in the Mountains this year ended with a marathon dry spell.
After having a slightly drier than average March (107mm compared to long-term average of 145) and a slightly wetter April (99mm compared to 67), May clocked up one of the lowest rainfalls in many a year with just 5.2mm.
The long-term average rainfall for May is 56mm.
The total is believed to be the lowest monthly rainfall since the torrid summer of 2019-20 when in December 2019 there was just 0.2mm for the entire month.
The May drought meant that in the three months of autumn this year, the Mountains received 211mm of rain, compared with the long-term average of 267.
It also started off warm but cooled down significantly.
March's maximum of 22.1 degrees was higher than the average 20.5. The minimum of 12.8 was also higher than long-term 11.4.
But it cooled down in April, the 16.1 degree average down on long-term 17.3, though minimums were close to normal.
And in May, the average maximum was 12.4 degrees, more than a degree below the long-term average of 13.5.
The nights were even cooler, registering just 4.1 degree as against the long-term mark of 6 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the dry spell is likely to continue across most of the country for winter.
Below median rainfall is likely to very likely (60% to greater than 80% chance) for almost all of Australia, excluding parts of Tasmania.
It is also going to be warmer than usual with the BOM predicting the southern two-thirds of Australia are at least two times more likely than average to experience unusually high maximum temperatures during June to August.
