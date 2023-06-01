Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Very dry May keeps autumn rainfall low

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 2 2023 - 9:34am, first published June 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
May rainfall at Mt Boyce weather station (Blackheath) this year: Just 5.2mm.
May rainfall at Mt Boyce weather station (Blackheath) this year: Just 5.2mm.

Autumn in the Mountains this year ended with a marathon dry spell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.