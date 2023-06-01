Barre Nation in Blaxland, which is due to open on July 1, is the Lower Blue Mountains' first purpose-designed and premium barre, pilates, reformer and yoga studio.
With a team of certified instructors, Barre Nation will offer a variety of classes that can be curated to suit individual needs and goals. The classes will be motivating, engaging and energising, and will cater to mums, people who prefer or need lower impact, teenagers, pre- and post-natal women, beginners and more.
Barre Nation owners and Lower Blue Mountains locals, Alicia Palmer, Yasmin Formosa and Emma Smith, are busy mums who know the importance of taking time for yourself, prioritising health and wellbeing, and connecting with your local community, and so they wanted to bring this together through an experiential studio.
Formosa said: "Our community is at the forefront of everything that we do at Barre Nation so when planning our studio offering, we reached out to locals to find out what is important to them when working out. After analysing almost 300 responses, we were able to carefully curate a timetable that thoughtfully provides variety and meets the needs of our local community."
The studio is at 3 Station Street in Blaxland. For more information, see barrenation.com.au.
