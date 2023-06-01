Blue Mountains Gazette
Boutique barre, pilates and yoga studio in Blaxland

Updated June 1 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 2:35pm
Barre Nation in Blaxland, which is due to open on July 1, is the Lower Blue Mountains' first purpose-designed and premium barre, pilates, reformer and yoga studio.

