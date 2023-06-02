Work to repair and upgrade the 1.4 km Glow Worm Tunnel Walking Track is underway with National Parks hoping to finish the precinct in time for the winter school holidays.
Up to 50,000 visitors a year visit the Newnes Plateau site each year to view the glow worms living inside the historic railway tunnel.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service is continuing to improve access to the precinct in Wollemi National Park.
Helicopters are flying in 175 loads of materials including sandstone logs, some up to 800 kg in weight, for the $4.3 million project.
The essential work includes improvements to the surface and drainage of the track, plus the installation of more steps and seating.
Parks Blue Mountains branch director David Crust said the upgrade follows the completion of the first stage with new toilet facilities and increased parking.
"Following damaging floods in 2021 and 2022, the surface of the track was left uneven and eroded," Mr Crust said.
"This work to repair and improve the track will incorporate stone and timber steps and improved drainage to protect it from future damage and erosion.
"New informative signage about the glow worms and the history of the Wolgan Valley Railway is also planned, to help visitors learn more about this beautiful site," he said.
The car park, track and tunnel will remain closed until the work is completed.
Mr Crust said Parks hope to have the attraction ready to welcome back visitors by the winter school holidays.
The project is funded by the Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
Visitors are reminded to check the alerts notifications on the Parks website before visiting for the latest information on closures.
