Work to repair the Glow Worm Tunnel Walking Track is underway

June 2 2023 - 4:30pm
Glow Worm Tunnel precinct should be open by the winter school holidays. Picture supplied
Work to repair and upgrade the 1.4 km Glow Worm Tunnel Walking Track is underway with National Parks hoping to finish the precinct in time for the winter school holidays.

