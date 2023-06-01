Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

On-site conciliation over the Ritz at Leura on June 13

Updated June 2 2023 - 9:33am, first published June 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ritz in Leura: Redevelopment plans have been taken to the Land and Environment Court. File picture
The Ritz in Leura: Redevelopment plans have been taken to the Land and Environment Court. File picture

The would-be developers who want to transform the rundown Ritz at Leura into a high end nursing home have appealed to the Land and Environment Court after their development application was refused by a planning panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.