The would-be developers who want to transform the rundown Ritz at Leura into a high end nursing home have appealed to the Land and Environment Court after their development application was refused by a planning panel.
An on-site conciliation conference is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.
In December, a western planning panel rejected the $40 million DA, agreeing with residents who argued a new three-storey building fronting Wascoe Street was too bulky.
But the panel also said the proposal had "overall merit", noting the ever-increasing need for nursing home beds for the ageing population in the Mountains and said it concerns over the new building were addressed, an amended DA would likely be approved.
But the developers, Skermanic Pty Ltd, instead appealed to the court.
Residents who lodged objections to the DA have been informed about the conciliation conference and invited to apply to address the court on site.
A maximum of six speakers will be permitted with preference given to those most directly affected, particularly those living next door or across the road from the planned project.
Those registered to speak will have to leave as soon as they have finished as the conference is strictly a conciliation between the two parties, council and Skermanic.
