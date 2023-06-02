Hazard reduction burn in Blue Mountains National Park

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning a hazard reduction burn in the Blue Mountains National Park.
NPWS Upper Blue Mountains Area Manager Will Batson said, weather permitting, the planned burn on Saturday, June 3 is located in the Kedumba Walls North area near Wentworth Falls and is about 22 hectares in size.
Dr Batson said the hazard reduction operation was taking advantage of favourable forecast weather to reduce fuel loads in the area.
NPWS crews will be assisted by the NSW Rural Fire Service.
The hazard reduction area is at the end of Chester Road in Wentworth Falls.
Fire trails and walking tracks within and around the hazard reduction site will be closed during the burning operation. Visitors should check NPWS Alerts for up-to-date information on closures.
Smoke may be visible in Wentworth Falls and on the Great Western Highway. Motorists are advised to drive to conditions. Anyone vulnerable to smoke is encouraged to remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce any possible exposure.
People with health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities can be found on the NSW Rural Fire Service website and the new Hazards Near Me app and website.
