Tumbling up to the top

Woodford resident Lani Gleeson has taken home a team gold medal and individual silver medal at the Australian Gymnastic Championships in Queensland.
The Year 11 student, from St Columba's Catholic College, was part of the NSW Trampoline Gymnastics Womens Tumbling Team at the national competition in May.
She competed in Junior Under 22s Tumbling in the international stream.
Ms Gleeson told the Gazette it was nerve-racking, but exciting, to play at such a high level.
"It's the best feeling when you stand up there, they blast music at you... They put the medal over your head, and it's [just] a proud moment," she said.
Ms Gleeson also received a qualifying eligibility score for the world championships this year in Birmingham, UK. Her scores from a competition in September will decide if she's selected for the world championships.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
