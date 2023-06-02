Blue Mountains Gazette
Tumbling up to the top

By Tom Walker
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:12pm, first published June 2 2023 - 12:39pm
Woodford resident Lani Gleeson has taken home a team gold medal and individual silver medal at the Australian Gymnastic Championships in Queensland.

