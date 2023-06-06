'Our new branding is fresh and vibrant': Blue Mountains tourism campaign unveiled

The Three Sisters will share the limelight with lesser-known Blue Mountains landmarks and experiences under the region's official tourism organisation branding refresh and latest marketing campaign.
Blue Mountains Tourism's (BMT) new look is displayed on its revamped website and Been There Done That advertising campaign.
Delivered in partnership with Blue Mountains Council and the NSW and federal governments, the rebrand is a major part of the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
The playful Been There Done That campaign targets domestic and international visitors who may be aware of and even visited the Blue Mountains but unaware how much the region has to offer.
Imagery and videos will show experiences for every season and reason including canyoning, apple picking, horseback riding, ice skating, dining, art galleries, health, relaxation and more.
Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw said: "The Blue Mountains has been a fantastic magnet for visitors from around the world for more than a century, but that doesn't mean we should stay the same.
"Our new branding is fresh and vibrant and reflective of the 21st century world we are blessed to live in."
BMT marketing manager Colleen Kanzora said the Been There Done That campaign would showcase the region's world-famous icons - and introduce hidden gems and local secrets.
"I bet there will be some discoveries even for long-time locals," she said.
"I'm really pleased to share that this campaign was created by Blue Mountains-based creative company Kin Things, keeping this grant funding local."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.