Bringing together the best breweries from Australia and New Zealand, the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) celebrates craft beer in the biggest way possible.
This year's even all began with the inaugural International Brewers Collective Sydney on Thursday night, June 1.
More than 60 of the countries top brewers were represented at the dinner, as industry members and fans the opportunity to hear from popular international brewers - Sierra Nevada (USA) and Cloudwater (UK).
The festival officially kicked off on June 2, with hundreds of craft beer fans and some of the biggest names in craft brewing getting down to the International Convention Centre.
One of the main attraction of GABS are the specially brewed festival beers, which give brewers a chance to test their limits and create unique and amazing one-off brews.
As expected Mountain Culture Beer Co's Ballon Animals Oat Cream IPA was a great drink. Using Peacherine from Freestyle Hops (New Zealand) and Madagascan vanilla beans, it was a juicy, creamy and silky smooth, with plenty of vanilla and peach flavour.
But it wasn't just their festival beer that drew in the crowd, the Katoomba brewery's stall had a consistently long line all weekend.
Mountain Culture co-owner and head brewer, DJ McCready, said everything was going really well throughout the weekend.
"It's nice to be back on our home turf in Sydney. Catching up with lots of folk that are coming by the stall," he said.
"Balloon Animals is ... our theme for GABS, but we're also obviously showcasing our number one beer, Status Quo."
Mr McCready said they were going to be rotating some of their drinks throughout the session, alongside their main attraction Ballon Animals and the GABS Hottest 100 winning Status Quo Pale Ale.
"We're going to keep releasing new beers. Kegs are limited and are going to come out as other kegs go up. So we're going to try and keep it really interesting for folks as they come by," he said.
"Hopefully there will always be a new beer on tap throughout the different sessions.
"Give people something to come back to us for, to try new beers."
Mountain Sunset - a Red IPA from Katoomba Brewing Co - was another local entry at the festival. Also using New Zealand hops this beer had big tasty tropical flavours (pineapple and passionfruit) that paired nicely with a hint of pine.
There were plenty of food trucks and stalls, with Burger Head, Lobster House, That Arancini Guy, American BBQ Kitchen and more, keeping people well fed.
It's not just the drinks and food that get people involved at GABS, with constant action on the main stage, performers circling the festival and a silent disco got plenty of attendees up and dancing.
Balter's Beers of Glory always drew a crowd, Blackflag Brewing's skate ramp was an enjoyable watch and Konvoy Keg's two-minute bar hanging game had everyone testing their strength.
There were a few pool tables around to give festival goers a bit of a bar experience, while stall games like spin the wheel at 4 Pines, Hawke's Brewing's Tins of Fortune and Reckless' tire change were fun games for anyone to play.
One festival goer said at the end of the day it's great to meet the brewers, taste test all the beers and have a bit of fun.
