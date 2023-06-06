The construction work at Govetts Leap lookout in Blackheath is complete.
The project team said the site reopened to cars on Wednesday, June 7.
Built nearly 100 years ago, the historic lookout gives breathtaking views of the Grose Valley and receives around 250,000 annual visitors.
The historic Blackheath lookout has been sensitively brought up-to-date by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), with heritage ironstone features carefully integrated with the new design.
NPWS director, Blue Mountains, David Crust, said "Govetts Leap is one of the most iconic lookouts in the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area".
"It's great that we have been able to make the place more accessible for all visitors whilst conserving its unique heritage and making space for people to enjoy the spectacular views."
The $3.4 million improvements at Govetts Leap includes an upgraded viewing area, a fully accessible pathway to the lookout, a re-designed car park and a landscaped visitor terrace for picnicking.
A National Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman said the construction team completed drainage, kerbs, pathways, soil works, planting, barriers, handrails and signage.
The project included extensive ironstone work that required careful integration of new works with existing heritage walls, shelters and monuments. The stonemason and his team have completed the ironstone wall and the new archway.
"A major challenge for the project has been to ensure that the levels and grades meet accessibility standards which has required careful attention when developing the detailed design and during the construction works," the spokeswoman said.
"The site looks transformed."
Proposed work to improve vehicle movement and pedestrian safety at the entry of Govetts Leap Road near the National Parks Heritage Centre started in early March.
Reconfiguring the car park has made it possible to make the best of the spectacular lookout for all visitors with a new landscaped terrace for visitors to relax, picnic and enjoy the view while also improving pedestrian safety, Mr Crust said.
Over the last decade visitation to the Upper Mountains has doubled.
The former NSW government committed $257 million to roll out 170 visitor infrastructure projects, including seven new or improved multi-day walks across the state.
The work complements other local upgrades done by National Parks, such as Evans Lookout in Blackheath and the Valley of the Waters precinct at Wentworth Falls. All three destinations now feature accessible lookouts or viewing platforms, along with upgraded car parks, toilet facilities and pathways.
NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said "Blue Mountains National Park is our most visited national park, with around eight million visits a year".
"Our national parks should belong to everyone and these improvements mean Govetts Leap will be accessible to anyone who wants to visit."
State Member for the Blue Mountains Trish Doyle MP said "knowing that this world renowned, locally treasured place can now be accessed by visitors of all abilities is great news for the Blue Mountains residents and tourists alike".
"The beautiful work done in these upgrades, in particular the sandstone work, is a testament to the dedicated NPWS staff."
Meanwhile, National Parks is delivering materials to a number of walking tracks around Leura-Katoomba, forcing temporary closures on Wednesday, June 7.
The following tracks and areas will be closed for the helicopter operation, weather permitting:
For more details on NPWS closures, see nswparks.info/alerts-bluemtns/.
