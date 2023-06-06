Blue Mountains Gazette
A major upgrade forced the closure of Govetts Leap lookout to vehicles last year but it is set to reopen on June 7

Updated June 7 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 7:30am
The construction work at Govetts Leap lookout in Blackheath is complete.

Local News

