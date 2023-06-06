Reconciliation in spotlight at new exhibition at Everglades Gallery

An exhibition of artworks that showcases school students' vision for reconciliation in Australia has opened at Everglades Gallery in Leura.
Running until July 24, the Under One Sky Schools Reconciliation Challenge Exhibition was officially opened on May 29.
Earlier in the day, 22 people gathered at Everglades to learn about the Voice referendum. The forum was hosted by Blue Mountains People for Reconciliation in partnership with ReconciliationNSW and the National Trust.
Aunty Carol Cooper offered the welcome to country and Tristan Tipps-Webster shared information about the long journey to the referendum and the "yes" campaign.
Following the forum students from Blaxland High School and Winmalee High School, plus the principals of both schools, attended the opening of the exhibition.
These students were all chosen as finalists from work submitted by schools across NSW and the ACT.
Their work is on exhibition at Everglades along with that of other finalists from across NSW and the ACT.
The opening was also attended by National Trust senior curator Craig McPherson who curated the exhibition and moves it from one National Trust property to another.
