The world-renowned Blue Mountains plays host to about four million visitors a year, putting a strain on roads and other services.
Blue Mountains City Council is rolling out visitor paid parking in July - a move they say will avoid the need to slug the small rate base of 78,000 residents with higher rates, or lead to pools like Lawson or Blackheath shutting.
But some have advocated for a bed or other tourist tax as another solution.
Scenic World's managing director Anthea Hammon recently argued the case for a tourism or bed levy - a proposal rejected as "not constitutionally possible" by the mayor.
As vice president of Blue Mountains Tourism Ms Hammon told the Local Government NSW tourism conference in Sydney on May 30 that "a tourism levy, would help councils supplement rates and generate revenue to support tourism which in turn supports the community".
A visitor contribution fee or levy could take the form of a bed tax, such as a $2 levy for every room night, which could go to local councils to raise money for tourism infrastructure and destination marketing, Ms Hammon said.
Introducing a focused tourism levy was also a recommendation out of the Queensland government tourism industry reference panel last year.
Ms Hammon said "councils can struggle ... to find ongoing revenue to maintain assets heavily used by tourists".
"You see it in Banff, Edinburgh, Venice... Sometimes it's a bed tax ... or any experience or accommodation over $50 or $100 then you contribute."
Implementing something like this would require a change of NSW legislation; that would then allow, as in other locations, councils to "opt-in" to apply the levy, she said.
"Council would then work with their local tourist organisation ... to figure out the best way to spend that money.
"It would require a broad community [and] industry ... conversation. How do we make sure that the assets tourists are using from public toilets ... to council-owned bushwalks are all there providing a great visitor experience?"
Mayor Mark Greenhill said it is not constitutionally possible for council to tax and if the state government set a tax it would not go to the council.
"Why not just do paid parking like every other tourist destination has done?"
"No council has the ability to levy a tax... we can't even levy rates because state government does that. So, this is a hypothetical.
"The Blue Mountains is one of the most visited destinations in the southern hemisphere, but currently most visitors do not contribute to the financial cost of managing the city.
"Instead, we are doing what pretty much every other council in tourist areas has done... implementing a paid parking scheme for visitors.
"Overwhelmingly, our community agrees with us. Visitors should help fund the critically-required renewal of services, facilities and infrastructure."
Ms Hammon said "over-tourism is going to be our biggest challenge" once the Western Sydney Airport opens.
She said: "Blue Mountains Tourism has been in discussion with council regarding the benefits and challenges to tourism of introducing paid parking across the Mountains. Those discussions will continue with the aim of achieving balanced outcomes for visitors, community and the tourism industry."
Director Business Blue Mountains Mark Barton said it's anticipated with the new airport, the annual visitation will increase to five million tourists plus in 2024 and beyond.
