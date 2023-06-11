He's been dubbed the "guru" of health practice management and now he has a King's Birthday honour to make it official.
Blaxland resident Gary Smith has been appointed a member of the Order of Australia (AM) for "significant service to medical administration, and to professional organisations".
Mr Smith is a past national and NSW president of the Australian Association of Practice Management and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of New England in 2021.
His citation from the university described him as the "beating heart of the Australian Association of Practice Management for over 25 years".
Mr Smith is the current chair of the Wentworth Healthcare Board and served on the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District board for eight years.
But he got his start in the industry when he agreed to help two doctor friends run their new 24 hour medical practice in Penrith in 1985.
"Back in those days practice management really was a cottage industry. There weren't too many practice managers around," he said.
A lot has changed since then.
Mr Smith is now considered by his peers as an "influencer" in healthcare reform, especially in the areas of practice management and the quality agenda both in Australia and internationally.
The King's Birthday honour comes at a critical time for the future of GPs.
"General practice is under massive threat at the moment due to financial viability," said Mr Smith. "Practices are closing down very regularly because they can't afford to keep the doors open."
The industry is also facing challenges in attracting new GPs.
"It used to be that 50 per cent of medical graduates went into general practice. Now it's 14 per cent," said Mr Smith.
"That's become a challenge for us now: How do we look at delivering the new form healthcare with limited resources, both financially and in human resources?".
The key to achieving this is to always embrace innovation as a means to influence policy-makers, he said.
In his career over three decades Mr Smith has provided advice to both federal and state governments on the management of health reform.
"That's what I've done over the years is to float new ideas or new concepts that may or may not be taken up by stakeholders," he said.
