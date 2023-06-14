Nominations have opened for the Police Officer of the Year awards, marking the 10th anniversary of the awards.
The awards, which recognise outstanding officers within their communities, are supported by the six Rotary Clubs of the Blue Mountains.
Detective Inspector Brendan Bayliss said the awards are an important recognition of excellence within the police force.
"It's a fantastic way to say thank you to the police that have helped the community throughout the last 12 months," he said.
John Wakefield, Committee Liaison Officer, said: "All the different police area commands can nominate people from their command [for] the state award. So this preparation is very important."
The peer award is judged by senior staff of the police command. Erick Denis received it last year for his ongoing service to the force.
The community award is judged by Rotary based on submissions from the public. Last year Tanya Davis was recognised for aiding a distressed person in Katoomba until support arrived.
The committee has provided "Wanted Posters" which can be used to nominate officers, and can be picked up and dropped off at Springwood or Katoomba Police Stations. Mail submissions are also accepted.
Voting for the community award closes on June 30, with the awards event held on August 2 at the Katoomba RSL Club.
