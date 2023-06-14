Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Police Officer of the Year awards now open, nominate outstanding officers in your community

Updated June 14 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nominations have opened for the Police Officer of the Year awards, marking the 10th anniversary of the awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.