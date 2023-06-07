Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said a "bunch of conspiracy theorists and far right activists" are hijacking the council public meetings and making staff feel unsafe.
On May 30 the public gallery was full for the second month in a row, but the mayor had to issue two warnings that he would clear the room if they continued to interject.
Most in the gallery did not stand for the mayor at the start of the meeting when asked to do so by the acting CEO. During that speech, he read out the lengthy Acknowledgment to Country.
"Refusing to stand when I read the Acknowledgment of Country would have to be one of the most disappointing actions I could imagine in today's Australia. It completely lacked respect."
The mayor publicly apologised to Aunty Carol Cooper who spoke at the meeting, and other Indigenous elders.
Later the mayor said he was not against protests and had been a union official on the waterfront.
"Protest is a good thing... but we've had a group called My Place... Their beliefs are bizarre... they are interrupting... choosing items not relevant to their cause. Interrupting decision making can have a concrete effect on communities."
Cr Greenhill said there were "50 angry people and two rangers... It is very stressful for staff."
One objector spoke against the council's $2000 annual donation to Idahobit day [The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia] during an unrelated matter. Greens Cr Brent Hoare was jeered when he spoke about the link between climate change and fires. There was also opposition to the council's alliance with western Sydney councils and Planetary Health initiatives.
One of those in the gallery, Mountains resident Michelle Palmer - who stood locally in the 2022 federal election for the Informed Medical Options Party - previously told the Gazette the group was in "no way deserving" of the mayor's description.
"We are not the crazies he is making us out to be... all we wanted was a voice."
She said the group was not being listened to.
"When that happens continually to a group of people... who are passionate about a particular subject, they get upset and things happen like at Monash [Council]."
She was referring to a group which disrupted a Monash Council meeting in Melbourne, opposing council plans to run a drag queen story time at a local library.
At the recent meeting Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw asked for support to condemn transphobic and homophobic behaviour and for the NSW government to reinstate the Safe Schools program and other trans rights.
Cr Redshaw said "those of us who grew up not knowing how to fit in... know what it is like and wish to see better treatment of anyone who is different in the future. Trans people... are being scapegoated and vilified to unite a far right movement... I call on council... to take the strongest stand possible in solidarity with gender and sexuality diverse members."
Labor Cr Claire West seconded the motion and said the "utterly heartbreaking reality of not being valued for your inherent worth as a human being puts people's mental health and their lives at risk".
Liberal Crs Roza Sage, Brendan Christie, Kevin Schreiber and Independent Daniel Myles were absent for the vote which passed.
