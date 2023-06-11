Rotarian Phill Isaacs, OAM, celebrated his 80th birthday in style on June 3, at Parklands Resort, Blackheath, donating money for Rotary and Link Wentworth, Homelessness Project.
Mr Isaacs has always been a person who gives back, not just to his local community, but also to a number of international communities. Celebrating his birthday was seen as an ideal opportunity to raise money for the Rotary and Link Wentworth, Homelessness Project to help those less fortunate than himself.
A number of local businesses and his friends donated goods and services for prizes and a silent auction. More than $10,000 was raised at the party.
Apart from an excellent lunch, there were many opportunities for everyone to contribute to his fundraising.
