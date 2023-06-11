Blue Mountains Gazette
Philanthropist Phill Isaacs celebrates 80th birthday

Updated June 19 2023 - 11:17am, first published June 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Rotarian Phill Isaacs, OAM, celebrated his 80th birthday in style on June 3, at Parklands Resort, Blackheath, donating money for Rotary and Link Wentworth, Homelessness Project.

