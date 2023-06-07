Blue Mountains Gazette
Flying start to World Cup season for Jessica Fox

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 12 2023 - 10:10am, first published June 7 2023 - 1:19pm
Slalom canoeist/kayaker Jessica Fox has started this year's international racing season with a bang, winning double gold in the World Cup event in Prague after winning the canoe race in the first fixture.

