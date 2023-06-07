Shifting Screens is a sublime collaboration between artists Ida Jaro and Dr Bette Mifsud containing over 60 urban and rural landscapes photographed from moving vehicles. Jaro's photographs come from her Sydney train commutes, while Mifsud's were shot from a car travelling through rural NSW.
This mesmerising exhibition engages with the fleeting nature of human life, and the navigation of its uncertain terrains.
Jaro's Commuter series are influenced by Expressionism and central European fairy tales. Her layered, impalpable and disconcerting urban landscapes contain transparent distortions and reflections. The dark undertones suggest complex human emotions, while portraying the rush of civilisation.
Mifsud's Breathing Rain collection is born from the disorienting landscapes of Caspar David Friedrich, and by Gerhard Richter's soft-focus oil landscapes that allude to private memories and an atmosphere of longing. Breathing Rain is Mifsud's requiem for the ravages of climate change, recent personal loss, trauma, and grief.
The exhibition at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre opens Saturday, June 24, 2-3.30pm. Artist talk Saturday July 15, 11am-noon.
