Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Collaboration between artists Ida Jaro and Dr Bette Mifsud containing over 60 urban and rural landscapes photographed from moving vehicles

Updated June 16 2023 - 2:23pm, first published June 7 2023 - 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shifting Screens is a sublime collaboration between artists Ida Jaro and Dr Bette Mifsud containing over 60 urban and rural landscapes photographed from moving vehicles. Jaro's photographs come from her Sydney train commutes, while Mifsud's were shot from a car travelling through rural NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.