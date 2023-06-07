It's all happening at Open Fridays at The Joan with Live and Local featuring Hawkesbury singer-songwriter Mady Disbray, a polymer clay earring making workshop and round four of the Best in the West song competition.
Live and Local presents Mady Disbray on June 16 at 5.15pm. Free show. Disbray amazes audiences with sweet and soulful sound, unique stylings, original works and beautifully reimagined covers. For her musical contributions to the community, she was awarded with the Australia Day community arts award in 2020.
On Friday, June 23, at 6pm, there is a polymer clay earring workshop. Local artist Molly Ballardin will instruct in the techniques of designing and creating polymer clay earrings. Each participant will take home a set of their own handmade earrings and can purchase additional kits to bring home. Suitable for ages 16+. Tickets $30. See thejoan.com.au.
And on June 30, it's round four of Best in the West, the on-going competition where some of western Sydney's best singer-songwriters perform original songs in a chance to win a top prize at The Joan. Free show from 6pm.
About Open Fridays: On Friday nights, The Joan's Borland Lounge comes to life. Pop in for a drink and nibbles and some easy entertainment. From local musicians, to art classes, community projects, cabaret and theatre, trivia and games; there's a great mix of fun on offer. Come along for a relaxed end to the week. The bar opens from 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.