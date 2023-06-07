Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Chill out at Open Fridays at the Joan

Updated June 9 2023 - 11:55am, first published June 7 2023 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's all happening at Open Fridays at The Joan with Live and Local featuring Hawkesbury singer-songwriter Mady Disbray, a polymer clay earring making workshop and round four of the Best in the West song competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.