A 50-year veteran of Katoomba RSL Swimming Club has finally hung up his flippers.
Walter Hitchell joined the Katoomba club in 1970, with his daughter, Amber, who was then five years old.
Although he couldn't swim himself at the time, he swung into the club's activities enthusiastically. Within the first month he had joined the committee and later held positions of secretary, race secretary, point scorer and treasurer.
He became president in the 1977-78 summer season.
After he joined, Mr Hitchell also learnt to swim, starting the long journey to becoming a referee. In those days one started as timekeeper, before moving to chief timekeeper, marshall, check-starter, starter, judge, inspector of turns, judge of stroke and, finally, referee.
He also learned to be a coach and a learn-to-swim instructor. He started and ran the free learn-to-swim classes on Saturday mornings, after club racing, from late 1970s through to early 2000s. The free program was open to the community and was staffed by 50 volunteers, mostly parents and club senior swimmers. Mr Hitchell took on the adult and the disability swimmers.
He was the club delegate to Central Tablelands Swimming from the 1970s and was a member of the area committee until 2019.
He was also a founding member of the Blue Mountains Sports Council, which he only gave up in July last year.
Current head coach at Katoomba's swimming club, Corin Dobson, said he had known Mr Hitchell for 30 years.
"He was the guy that would tell me if I 'got it right' at race nights when I was a young swimmer. He showed a passion for the sport of swimming that was inspiring and his knowledge on all things swimming was vast. He gave much to the swimming community and is someone I greatly respected.
"I remember how he would run free workshops and clinics for young swimmers in his own time throughout the years. So many swimmers benefitted from all he had to teach."
Mr Hitchell and his wife Lynnette were both volunteers at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Mr Hitchell was a volunteer driver for the international doctors who conducted the drug testing on the swimmers.
Club members nominated him for an OAM, which he received in 2000.
