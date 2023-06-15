Winmalee High School's Matilda production brings Year 7 into the fray

Chocolate cake, psychic powers, and plenty of music are on the menu for Winmalee High School with their upcoming production of Roald Dahl's Matilda.
Year 7 student Iris Hirst has the lead role this year as the titular Matilda, following in the footsteps of her older sister's lead performance in 2021 - and making her the first ever Year 7 student to take the lead role at the school.
"Having my sister be in the Wizard of Oz, that really helped inspire me to give it a go and everything. So I'm actually really astonished and honoured that I have this role, and that I... get to share this moment with my sister, [and] perform to the audience like she would," she said.
Iris said Year 7 students aren't normally allowed to join the musical, as they aren't around when auditioning starts.
It was a last-minute swap of the production from Oliver to Matilda in first Term that allowed Year 7 to step into the ring.
Teacher and producer Dianne Redfern told the Gazette that Year 12 students stepped up as leaders to guide the Year 7s in this first-time event.
"They have taken on a leadership role in mentoring those younger kids, and it is so inspiring to see. As a teacher, I just get so proud of them," she said.
Jackson Fitzgerald is one of those mentors, cast as the odious Ms Trunchbull for his final year at school.
"It's brought on a whole new experience... being in Year 12, my last year of high school," he said.
"Having this one be the real last hurrah, that kind of final opportunity to take the stage with everyone and really put on a show has changed the whole experience and really made [me] reflect on everything we do."
Olivia Sell, also in Year 12, has taken a step up into the role of student director for her final year.
"I think right now, we're actually running through the rehearsal, and it is going really, really well. Everyone is making sure they are positive and they're feeling really good about it," she said.
Mrs Redfern said Jackson and Olivia are enthusiastic, respected leaders, and that "they really have worked so incredibly hard".
Winmalee High School's Matilda is a project borne of nearly every faculty. Art staff, applied tech staff and retired teachers all helped with work on sets, costumes and more.
The production will feature a live student orchestra in which Iris' brother will be performing, continuing their family's theatrical traditions.
This is the 13th production for director Madeleine Sheehy.
Opening night Friday June 16, finale Saturday June 24. Tickets and info at: www.trybooking.com/CHVKF.
