Information sessions on planning for new Blue Mountains hospital

Information sessions on planning for a new Blue Mountains hospital will take place at three different locations.
The community information sessions will talk about the early planning process, future directions and opportunities to get involved and the next steps of the process.
Members of the community are invited to RSVP their attendance at nbmlhd-planning@health.nsw.gov.au.
The first information session will be held at Lawson Bowling Club on Wednesday, June 14 from 6-7pm.
The second session will be held at the Blue Mountains Hospital Education Building in Katoomba on Thursday, June 15 from 6-7pm.
The final session will be held at a Springwood venue yet to be confirmed on Tuesday, June 20 from 6-7pm. The venue will be confirmed via email to people who RSVP.
