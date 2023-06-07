Blue Mountains Gazette
Western Sydney University tops global sustainability ranking for second year

Updated June 9 2023 - 3:00pm, first published June 7 2023 - 4:32pm
WSU's Ngara Ngura Building at its Liverpool campus.
WSU's Ngara Ngura Building at its Liverpool campus.

Western Sydney University has once again been named number one in the world for its social, economic and environmental impact in the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings.

