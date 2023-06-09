'It showed me all my options I have for my future': Katoomba High students enjoy work experience

Year 10 Katoomba High School students have completed the school's annual work experience program.
One-hundred-and-nine students from Katoomba high participated in work placement from June 5 to 9.
Charmaine Tully, careers advisor for Katoomba High School, said the most commonly chosen careers for work placement are hospitality, childcare or work with solicitors.
"Work experience is a good opportunity for students to test out potential careers that they may want to pursue after school," she said
For Ally Penniculk she chose to complete her work experience at TerryWhite Chemmart in Wentworth Falls.
Ally spent her week developing an understanding for work as a chemist as she learnt about scripts, re-stocking shelves and serving people in the chemist.
"This experience really gave me an insight on how this career is as a job and gave me the opportunity to continue working here after my work placement," she said.
Taylah Hughan also decided to stay local and fulfilled her work placement at Spa Sublime in Katoomba.
Taylah got to experience the behind the scenes of the beauty industry.
"It showed me all my options I have for my future," she said.
Students completing work experience are not just limited to local areas in the Blue Mountains they can choose to travel anywhere in the Sydney metropolitan area.
Lu-anne Angwin choose to travel to Bankstown to complete her work experience with Football NSW.
Students in the past have travelled as far as Canberra.
Students involved explain their gratitude toward Mrs Tully and her efforts in putting together this opportunity for students every year.
"I would like to say thank you to Mrs Tully for giving me and the rest of Year 10 this opportunity," Ally said.
Lily Quentemiyer did work experience at the Blue Mountains Gazette
