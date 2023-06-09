Blue Mountains Gazette
'It showed me all my options I have for my future': Katoomba High students enjoy work experience

By Lily Quentemiyer
Updated June 9 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:00pm
Katoomba High student Ally Penniculk during work experience at TerryWhite Chemmart, Wentworth Falls. Picture by Lily Quentemiyer
Year 10 Katoomba High School students have completed the school's annual work experience program.

